‘I’m Ready To Give Out My Life’ For Peace In North East – Lawmaker

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The lawmaker representing Chibok, Damboa and Gwoza, Ahmahdu Usman Jaha, has said that he is ready to give out his life if that would guarantee peace in the northeast.

Jaha said this on Wednesday at the floor of the House of Representatives while lamenting over the killing of 30 persons by Boko Haram insurgents in Auno.

“I’ve said without fear of any contradiction that I am ready to give out my life if those in the northeast can live in peace.

“The most painful thing on earth is for you to stay in your comfort zone while your constituents are dying like animals,” the lawmaker said.

According to him, the incident happened as a result of negligence on the part of the Nigerian Army.

He also accused the army of failing to take action despite receiving fillers about the attack, hours prior.

RELATED

Reps Ask FG To Declare Emergency On Security

Auno Killing: Army’s Failure Led To Killing Of 30 Travellers, Says Lawmaker

“Failure or inability on the part of the Nigerian Army to have a constructive listening of intelligence gathering from the DSS and other relevant informants in the community led to this attack”.

He, therefore, urged the Speaker of the House to treat the matter as a national issue and with a sense of urgency.

“Mr Speaker, as far as I’m concerned, this is a national issue. It happened today in Borno but only God knows where next it will happen in the 36 states of the federation because of negligence or complacency on the part of our security operatives”.