Sowore To Be Re-Arraigned On Fresh Charges

The convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore will be re-arraigned tomorrow, February 13 on fresh charges.

This was concluded after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the case following the resumption of Sowore’s trial on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The prosecutor; Kayode Alilu informed the court that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has taken over the prosecution of the case and has filed fresh and amended charges.

Alilu added that they are yet to effect service of the amended charges on the defendants.

He also said the office of the AGF took over the case late last year and applied to arraign the defendants based on the amended charges.

Justice Ojukwu then ordered the prosecution to pay a sum of N200, 000 as the cost to the defendants for the frivolous application for adjournment and adjourned till February 13.

Sowore and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are facing trial over charges of a treasonable felony for organising the revolution now protest on August 5, 2019, which the government saw as an attempt to disrupt peace in the country.