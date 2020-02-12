Let’s Deny Boko Haram Access To Our Citizens, Buhari Urges Local Leaders In Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to local leaders in Borno to support the government in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

He made the appeal during a condolence visit to Maiduguri on Wednesday, three days after the terrorists killed 30 travellers in the Borno State capital.

“I want to call on the leadership at various levels to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and let us deny Boko Haram access to our loyal citizens,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

He added, “We will do our best and I hope history will be kind to us; to recall what was on the ground when we came and what will be on the ground when we leave.”

Received by the state governor, Babagana Monguno, President Buhari revealed that the Federal Government would take more proactive and decisive measures to put an end to the Boko Haram menace in the country.

He also called intelligence sharing and synergy between law enforcement agencies and the civil populace in order to achieve the objectives.

“I assure you that improvement in security will be pursued vigorously. The military will work harder and strategise with tactics to deal with the insurgents.

“This is, however, not possible without good intelligence and cooperation with local community leaders,” the President said.

He added, “Boko Haram cannot come up to Maiduguri or environs without the local leadership knowing because traditionally, the local leadership is in charge of security in their own respective areas.”

President Muhammadu who was at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Gabai, sympathised with him and other victims of the attack and prayed for the repose of the soul of the victims.

On his part, Governor Zulum thanked the President for identifying with the state and commended the efforts of the military so far.

He asked the military to borrow from their successes, especially between 2015 – 2017 and take the battle to the insurgents and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad.

The governor also urged the security agencies to be patient with the civilian populace and give opportunities to the Internally Displaced Persons to access their communities.