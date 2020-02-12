Motorists, Commuters Stranded As Trucks Breakdown On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Motorists and commuters plying locations around Lagos-Ibadan expressway were on Wednesday morning left stranded.

This according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was caused by a fully loaded truck that lost control and another truck that broke down at the Kara construction area of the expressway.

The two broken-down trucks ended up causing an obstruction on both sections of the expressway causing huge traffic at adjoining routes in Isheri Magodo, Alausa, Ogba and incoming traffic from Ojota, Ikorodu road and Alapere axis.

“The traffic is at standstill on Lagos Ibadan expressway following a crash that occurred at Kara construction area.

“A fully loaded truck lost control crossing the entire road both inwards and outwards. Our men are on the ground trying to pull it off the road without much success due to the load it’s carrying,” a statement from the FRSC command explained.

The truck was eventually evacuated.