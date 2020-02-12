Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting which held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

At the commencement of the meeting, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, drew the attention of the Council to the recent killing of over 20 Nigerians by terrorists.

Also, members of the Council remembered Nigeria’s former Chief of Naval Staff and Minister of Health, Mr Patrick Koshoni, who died on January 25 after a brief illness.

A moment of silence was held in their honour.

Details later…