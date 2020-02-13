66 Percent Of Nigerians Do Not Use Condoms During Sex With Strangers – Survey

Sixty-six percent of Nigerians do not use condoms during sex with persons who are not their regular partners or spouses.

This is according to a survey by NOIpolls.

The result of the survey, which was carried out in partnership with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and AIDS Healthcare Foundation, revealed that only 34 percent of Nigerians actually use the protective rubber during sexual intercourse, while 83 percent think that they ought to use condoms.

Executive Director of NOIpolls, Chike Nwangwu, said despite the low usage, 92 percent have heard about condoms and know about its use.

READ ALSO: Strange Disease: 27 Killed, 197 Others Infected In Benue

An overwhelming 82% of Nigerians polled stated that it is very easy to purchase a condom in their locality. The South-East zone (94%) has the highest proportion of Nigerians who made this assertion.#CondomWeek #ICD pic.twitter.com/JPxutr6SWw — NOIPolls (@NOIPolls) February 12, 2020

34% of Nigerians who don’t use condom stated that it is against their religion.

The South-East (58%) and South-South (55%) zones has highest proportion of Nigerians who made this assertion.@cnwangwu#NOIPollsWednesday#CondomWeek#ICD pic.twitter.com/k2vNsMV6Rg — NOIPolls (@NOIPolls) February 12, 2020

A majority of Nigerians (69%) would prefer to purchase condom from chemist/pharmacy while 20% stated that they prefer to to get condom from a health facility.@cnwangwu#CondomWeek #ICD#NOIPollsWednesday pic.twitter.com/H9E4c73whU — NOIPolls (@NOIPolls) February 12, 2020

36% of Nigerians think condoms should be sold at 50 naira while 27% thinks it should be sold from 300 naira and above. Nigerians residing in the North-West (49%) has the highest percentage of those who think condoms should be sold from 300 naira and above. pic.twitter.com/9ML0l64lux — NOIPolls (@NOIPolls) February 12, 2020