FG Says It Has Paid Sowore N200,000 Fine

The prosecution in the trial of Mr Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare reported told a Federal High Court on Thursday that the Federal Government has paid the N200, 000 cost awarded against it the previous day by the court on grounds of delay.

At the commencement of proceedings on Thursday, lead prosecution, Aminu Alilu, confirmed that the payment was made to the defendants on Wednesday.

Mr Alilu also applied that the amended two counts charge newly filed against the defendants on February 10, 2020, be substituted with the old charges filed on September 20, 2019.

Confirming Mr Alilu’s claim regarding the fine, defence lawyer, Abdul Mahmud, confirmed that the N200, 000 cost was paid to the defence through the bank account of a senior member of the team, Mr Olayinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, on Wednesday.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu admitted the application by Alilu to substitute the previous charge of September 20, 2019, for fresh two-count charges bordering on treasonable felony dated February 10, 2020.

After hearing all sides on Thursday, Justice Ijeoma adjourned the case to the 11th, 12th and 13th of March for definite trial.