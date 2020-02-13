PHOTOS: Petrol Tanker Fire Kills One, Injures Two In Imo

A tanker fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol has gutted fire in Imo State.

The incident occurred on Thursday along Owerri-Aba Expressway, a few kilometres from the Imo Airport.

One person was killed and two others critically injured as a result of the inferno.

An eyewitness told Channels Television at the scene of the incident that the accident occurred after the petrol tanker rammed into the road demarcation.

He said this triggered the fire and, in the process, the driver of the tanker died as he struggled to escape.

Shortly after the inferno, men of the Imo State Fire Service arrived at the scene to put out the fire.

Addressing reporters at the scene, the Director of Fire Service in Imo State, Japhate Okoereafor, said they got to know about the incident following a distress call.

He added that he immediately ordered and dispatched firefighters to the scene and requested a backup from the Airport Fire Service.

See photos below: