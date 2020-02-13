Advertisement

PHOTOS: David Lyon Was At Inauguration Rehearsal When Supreme Court Removed Him

Channels Television  
Updated February 13, 2020
David Lyon was sacked by the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
David Lyon was set to take over Bayelsa state before the Supreme Court ordered his overthrow on Thursday.

A five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued Lyon, the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, after it ruled that the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Degi-Eremienyo, had presented forged certificates.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Sacks Lyon As Bayelsa Governor-Elect, Hours Before Inauguration

The court’s decision came as Lyon was attending a dress rehearsal for his inauguration, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, Friday at the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium in Yanagoa, the state capital.

Here are pictures from the dress-rehearsal:

 

 



