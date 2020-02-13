PHOTOS: David Lyon Was At Inauguration Rehearsal When Supreme Court Removed Him

David Lyon was set to take over Bayelsa state before the Supreme Court ordered his overthrow on Thursday.

A five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued Lyon, the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, after it ruled that the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Degi-Eremienyo, had presented forged certificates.

The court’s decision came as Lyon was attending a dress rehearsal for his inauguration, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, Friday at the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium in Yanagoa, the state capital.

Here are pictures from the dress-rehearsal: