Report Says 3,188 Nigerians Were Atrociously Killed In 2019
3,188 Nigerians were reportedly atrociously killed in 2019.
This is according to a report by Global Rights, an international non-governmental organisation championing human rights capacity building.
The report shows that 3,188 Nigerians, including 2,707 civilians and 481 security operatives were killed.
The report, presented to journalists by a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu and a co-convener of the Bring-Back-Our-Girls campaigner, Aisha Yesufu, said this was due to violent incidents in the country.
The reports showed Borno State topping the casualty figure list with 728; while Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Taraba recorded 450, 280, 254 and 181 respectively.
An in-depth analysis of the report showed that violence-related deaths were recorded in every state in Nigeria with Abia notably the least impacted, with one death recorded.
In March, at least 276 people were killed in
violent incidents across the nation, these
occurred largely with the background of
the state level elections which were held
that month, and relatedly, about 45%
of these deaths were incidental to this. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
In February, at least 238 persons died. A fair
number of the violent incidences nationwide
were attributable to the acrimoniously
contested Presidential elections.
Disaggregated, at least: 213 civilians 21 soldiers and 4 police officers were killed. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
Our tracking of casualties of conflicts, violent
clashes and extrajudicial killings across Nigeria
for 2019 informs that at 3188 lives were
lost between January and December 2019 as a
result of violent incidents which include: #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport pic.twitter.com/Kj32lkboRL
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
In April, at least 412 persons were killed.
In that month, we observed a shocking
rise in the number of deaths resulting
from the menace of ‘bandits’ that had
widened their dragnets beyond Zamfara,
Katsina, and Katsina states to other
parts of the North, distressing residents.
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
May 2019 recorded at least 310 deaths
including the extra judicial killings of
citizens by security forces in different
parts of the country. Iconic at the period
was the brutal murder of Mr. Kolade
Johnson by the Special Anti-Robbery
Squad (SARS) #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
in Lagos State.
Security forces also suffered loses. At
least 7 military bases in the North-East
were overrun by Boko Haram/ISWAP
insurgents and at least 53 Nigerian
soldiers lost their lives in the unfortunate
incidents. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
Other deaths resulted from
the herdsmen/farmer resource crises,
banditry and cult/gang clashes. In these
on a positive note for Benue state, we note that
the Gyenku killings and the clash which occurred
between farmers & herders in Agatu were the
only incidents of mass violence.
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
In July, there were at least 251 deaths
from violent clashes. While ethnoreligious
violence wreaked havoc on the Benue
Valley region (Benue, Plateau, Taraba),
some states in the southern region of the
country struggled with gang clashes
(Rivers, Lagos, Delta, and Bayelsa States).
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
There was also a recognition of the spread
of the ‘banditry’ phenomenon beyond
Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states, to other
parts of the North-West region, particularly Kebbi
and Sokoto states. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
In August there were at least 312 casualties
from mass atrocities across the country. The
casualties recorded were from extrajudicial killings
perpetrated by security personnel, banditry, and terrorism.#NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
Of particularly tragic note was the extrajudicial
killing by officers of the Nigerian Army
of three Police officers in Taraba State on a covert mission to arrest a notorious kidnapper. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
In August, Given the exponential rise
in kidnap cases across the country, we
considered it important to also begin to track
this phenomenon as well. Kidnappings in
2019 became more commercial in nature.
Victims were targeted or randomly
kidnapped in both urban and rural settings
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
and on highways. The infamous KadunaAbuja highway constituted a hotspot for
abductions, in spite of several security
checkpoints along the length of the road.
The North-West has also suffered from
this phenomenon for close to a year,
particularly in Katsina and Zamfara states.
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
In September at least 260 persons across
26 states died in incidents of violence
including: serial killings, banditry, herders’
attacks; gang clashes, extrajudicial killings,
Boko Haram attacks etc. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
In October at least 179 persons were killed.
We noted that the number of incidents
related to isolated killings and random
abduction in highways, urban and rural
areas decreased by a considerable margin,
compared to the month of September.
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
In November, there were at least 112
deaths, some of which were related to
electoral violence occasioned in the runup to, during, and after the Kogi and
Bayelsa rerun elections. #NigeriaMassAtrocities
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
There were at
least 126 casualties in December, from
an assortment of the reasons listed in
previous months. 117 abduction incidents
were also recorded.#NigeriaMassAtrociitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
The numbers were slightly lower
compared to 2018 in which period we
recorded 3,428 deaths (A difference of
240 killings). Disaggregated, there were
at least: 481 security personnel and 2707
civilians killed.#NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
For a detailed breakdown of this report, click on the link below.https://t.co/bm4FlmHXVf#NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020
visit: https://t.co/0FcICWFfn4 to read the full report #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport #EndTheKillings #NigeriaMourns @AishaYesufu @MTechLaw @gatesfoundation @AP @Ken_Henshaw @ChidiOdinkalu @conumah @YNaija @YakubDogara @EiENigeria @Ken_Henshaw @Chxta @sbmintelligence @Gatefieldco
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 13, 2020
Another interesting facts, are the vast areas of ungoverned spaces in Northern Nigeria & the vast ungovernable waters of the south south which have formed territories for violent actors in these regions. We had difficulties documenting sexual violence #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport pic.twitter.com/UcbQ2b4hXP
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 13, 2020
Yesterday we held a press conference to disseminate our report on mass atrocities in Nigeria for 2019. Having spent the last year tracking the violence and recording only deaths that can be collaborated by 2 source, we recorded 3188 deaths for 2019 #NigeriaMassAtrocitesReport pic.twitter.com/VqFle7fWKX
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 13, 2020
As Nigerian citizen’s, we must get into the habit of demanding good governance from our elected representatives.
3188 Nigerian citizens were killed in 2019 via mass atrocities those lives deserve justice and accountability. #NigeriaAtrocitiesReport.https://t.co/UvxVtccLeP pic.twitter.com/VmykJMKORm
— Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 13, 2020
