Report Says 3,188 Nigerians Were Atrociously Killed In 2019

3,188 Nigerians were reportedly atrociously killed in 2019.

This is according to a report by Global Rights, an international non-governmental organisation championing human rights capacity building.

The report shows that 3,188 Nigerians, including 2,707 civilians and 481 security operatives were killed.

The report, presented to journalists by a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu and a co-convener of the Bring-Back-Our-Girls campaigner, Aisha Yesufu, said this was due to violent incidents in the country.

The reports showed Borno State topping the casualty figure list with 728; while Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Taraba recorded 450, 280, 254 and 181 respectively.

An in-depth analysis of the report showed that violence-related deaths were recorded in every state in Nigeria with Abia notably the least impacted, with one death recorded.

In March, at least 276 people were killed in

violent incidents across the nation, these

occurred largely with the background of

the state level elections which were held

that month, and relatedly, about 45%

of these deaths were incidental to this. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

In February, at least 238 persons died. A fair

number of the violent incidences nationwide

were attributable to the acrimoniously

contested Presidential elections.

Disaggregated, at least: 213 civilians 21 soldiers and 4 police officers were killed. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

Our tracking of casualties of conflicts, violent

clashes and extrajudicial killings across Nigeria

for 2019 informs that at 3188 lives were

lost between January and December 2019 as a

result of violent incidents which include: #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport pic.twitter.com/Kj32lkboRL — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

In April, at least 412 persons were killed.

In that month, we observed a shocking

rise in the number of deaths resulting

from the menace of ‘bandits’ that had

widened their dragnets beyond Zamfara,

Katsina, and Katsina states to other

parts of the North, distressing residents. — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

May 2019 recorded at least 310 deaths

including the extra judicial killings of

citizens by security forces in different

parts of the country. Iconic at the period

was the brutal murder of Mr. Kolade

Johnson by the Special Anti-Robbery

Squad (SARS) #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

in Lagos State.

Security forces also suffered loses. At

least 7 military bases in the North-East

were overrun by Boko Haram/ISWAP

insurgents and at least 53 Nigerian

soldiers lost their lives in the unfortunate

incidents. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

Other deaths resulted from

the herdsmen/farmer resource crises,

banditry and cult/gang clashes. In these

on a positive note for Benue state, we note that

the Gyenku killings and the clash which occurred

between farmers & herders in Agatu were the

only incidents of mass violence. — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

In July, there were at least 251 deaths

from violent clashes. While ethnoreligious

violence wreaked havoc on the Benue

Valley region (Benue, Plateau, Taraba),

some states in the southern region of the

country struggled with gang clashes

(Rivers, Lagos, Delta, and Bayelsa States). — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

There was also a recognition of the spread

of the ‘banditry’ phenomenon beyond

Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states, to other

parts of the North-West region, particularly Kebbi

and Sokoto states. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

In August there were at least 312 casualties

from mass atrocities across the country. The

casualties recorded were from extrajudicial killings

perpetrated by security personnel, banditry, and terrorism.#NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

Of particularly tragic note was the extrajudicial

killing by officers of the Nigerian Army

of three Police officers in Taraba State on a covert mission to arrest a notorious kidnapper. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

In August, Given the exponential rise

in kidnap cases across the country, we

considered it important to also begin to track

this phenomenon as well. Kidnappings in

2019 became more commercial in nature.

Victims were targeted or randomly

kidnapped in both urban and rural settings — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

and on highways. The infamous KadunaAbuja highway constituted a hotspot for

abductions, in spite of several security

checkpoints along the length of the road.

The North-West has also suffered from

this phenomenon for close to a year,

particularly in Katsina and Zamfara states. — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

In September at least 260 persons across

26 states died in incidents of violence

including: serial killings, banditry, herders’

attacks; gang clashes, extrajudicial killings,

Boko Haram attacks etc. #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

In October at least 179 persons were killed.

We noted that the number of incidents

related to isolated killings and random

abduction in highways, urban and rural

areas decreased by a considerable margin,

compared to the month of September. — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

In November, there were at least 112

deaths, some of which were related to

electoral violence occasioned in the runup to, during, and after the Kogi and

Bayelsa rerun elections. #NigeriaMassAtrocities — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

There were at

least 126 casualties in December, from

an assortment of the reasons listed in

previous months. 117 abduction incidents

were also recorded.#NigeriaMassAtrociitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

The numbers were slightly lower

compared to 2018 in which period we

recorded 3,428 deaths (A difference of

240 killings). Disaggregated, there were

at least: 481 security personnel and 2707

civilians killed.#NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

For a detailed breakdown of this report, click on the link below.https://t.co/bm4FlmHXVf#NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 12, 2020

Another interesting facts, are the vast areas of ungoverned spaces in Northern Nigeria & the vast ungovernable waters of the south south which have formed territories for violent actors in these regions. We had difficulties documenting sexual violence #NigeriaMassAtrocitiesReport pic.twitter.com/UcbQ2b4hXP — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 13, 2020

Yesterday we held a press conference to disseminate our report on mass atrocities in Nigeria for 2019. Having spent the last year tracking the violence and recording only deaths that can be collaborated by 2 source, we recorded 3188 deaths for 2019 #NigeriaMassAtrocitesReport pic.twitter.com/VqFle7fWKX — Global Rights NG (@Globalrightsng) February 13, 2020