Report Says 3,188 Nigerians Were Atrociously Killed In 2019

Updated February 13, 2020

 

3,188 Nigerians were reportedly atrociously killed in 2019.

This is according to a report by Global Rights, an international non-governmental organisation championing human rights capacity building.

The report shows that 3,188 Nigerians, including 2,707 civilians and 481 security operatives were killed.

The report, presented to journalists by a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu and a co-convener of the Bring-Back-Our-Girls campaigner, Aisha Yesufu, said this was due to violent incidents in the country.

The reports showed Borno State topping the casualty figure list with 728; while Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Taraba recorded 450, 280, 254 and 181 respectively.

An in-depth analysis of the report showed that violence-related deaths were recorded in every state in Nigeria with Abia notably the least impacted, with one death recorded.



