Suspected Bandits Kill Seven, Injure 14 In Kaduna Village

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least seven people and injured 14 others during an attack on Maru village of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA), about one year after bandits attacked and killed several people in Ungwar Barde and Iri communities in Kajuru LGA.

Ungwar Barde and Iri communities were attacked on February 10 and 11, 2019 respectively.

The police authorities have yet to confirm the recent attack on Maru village.

But the Chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, told Channels Television on that the gunmen stormed the village market square at about 7pm with a Golf Volkswagen car.

He explained that the opened fire on the traders and buyers at the market and in the process, shot six men and a woman to death while 14 others sustained injuries from gunshots.

The sound of the gunshots, according to the chairman, prompted the traders to abandon their wares and scampered for safety.

He added that a team of soldiers and mobile policemen have been deployed to the community to forestall any further attack.

Caino noted that the bodies of the slain victims have been deposited at the mortuary while the injured ones have been taken to the hospital for treatment.