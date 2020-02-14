Amnesty Must ‘End Its Reckless Distortion Of Facts’, Military Reacts

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has responded to the allegation that troops deployed in the North East razed some villages in Borno State.

The Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, dismissed the claim by Amnesty International in a statement on Friday.

Rather, he accused the human rights group of frustrating the effort of the military in restoring peace to the troubled region.

READ ALSO: Amnesty Accuses Nigerian Military Of Burning Villages In Borno

The DHQ spokesman warned Amnesty International to stop what he described as “its reckless distortion of facts in its desperate bid to satisfy its puppeteers.”

According to him, Nigeria is at war against terrorism but the group is undermining the campaign by the military against insurgency in the region.

Earlier, Amnesty International that security forces set villages on fire and displaced residents of the affected villagers in response to escalation in attacks by Boko Haram insurgents recently.

It said its facts were drawn from interviews with affected villagers and satellite data analysis, but the military accused the group of targeting troops to support terrorists.

Read the full statement below: