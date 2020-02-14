Advertisement

Man City To Appeal Two-Season UEFA Ban

Channels Television  
Updated February 14, 2020

 

Manchester City said they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being hit with a two-season ban from European competition on Friday.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, imposed the punishment on the English giants for breaches of their financial fair play rules.

City said in a statement they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the outcome of a “prejudicial process” and would now seek an “impartial judgment” by commencing CAS proceedings at “the earliest opportunity”.

AFP



More on Sports

Tributes Pour In For Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

PSG Hopeful Of Neymar’s Fitness For Dortmund Clash

Man City Get Two-Year Ban From European Football

Premier League: Lampard Impressed By January Signing, Ziyech’s Character

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement