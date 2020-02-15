Five China Travellers Test Negative For COVID-19 In Nigeria – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday said five returning travellers from China into the country have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus, Covid19.

In a tweet, the agency said its protocol is to test all returning travellers from China with symptoms.

Since the beginning of #COVID19 outbreak, the protocol in Nigeria is to TEST returning travellers from China with symptoms So far, five people have been tested. Results were NEGATIVE These are NOT ‘coronavirus cases’ as described in this media articlehttps://t.co/eWXtPP5RFF — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 15, 2020

The NCDC has reiterated that there is yet no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and urged Nigerians to disregard and discourage unfounded rumours.

READ ALSO: No Case Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Says NCDC