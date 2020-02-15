Advertisement

Five China Travellers Test Negative For COVID-19 In Nigeria – NCDC

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated February 15, 2020
Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu is head of the NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday said five returning travellers from China into the country have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus, Covid19. 

In a tweet, the agency said its protocol is to test all returning travellers from China with symptoms.

 

The NCDC has reiterated that there is yet no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and urged Nigerians to disregard and discourage unfounded rumours.

In a later tweet on Saturday, the agency advised that any person that has returned from China within the last 14 days should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people.

“Please follow this advice even if you do not have symptoms of the virus,” the NCDC said.

On Friday, Egypt confirmed the first Coronavirus case in Africa.

The virus originated late last year in China, where it has since infected more than 66,000 people and killed more than 1,500.

Three deaths from the virus have so far been recorded outside mainland China — in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan.

The first death outside Asia was confirmed by France on Saturday.



