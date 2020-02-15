Group Asks NASS To Prioritise Electoral Reforms

Members of some civil society organisations in Abuja, under the aegis of the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution have asked the National Assembly to prioritise electoral reforms in order to avoid the situation with the 2019 elections where a number of elections were later nullified by the judiciary.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday, a co-convener of the group, Mr Ariyo Dare-Atoye noted that rather than the APC and PDP to keep playing blame games with the judiciary, they should mobilise their representatives in the National Assembly to act fast.

The group made the request against the backdrop of recent court cases that nullified the elections of some lawmakers and governors in the country.