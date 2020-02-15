Imo Election: Supreme Court To Hear Ihedioha’s Appeal On Tuesday

A former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, will begin his quest to convince the Supreme Court to reverse itself on the judgement sacking him from office on Tuesday.

This comes as the apex court fixed the date to hear the appeal filed by Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asking it to review its judgement on the governorship election held on March 9, 2019, in Imo State.

“The Supreme Court has fixed the 18th of this month (February) for hearing of Chief Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal seeking a review of the apex court’s January 14 judgment,” a source confirmed to Channels Television on Saturday.

The Supreme Court fixed the date one month after it sacked Ihedioha on January 14 and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

The decision was reached on the grounds that the results from 388 polling units were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final result of the poll in 2019.

Ihedioha had later filed the appeal on the heel of protests by supporters of the PDP, demanding the review and reversal of the judgement by the apex court.

Nationwide Protest

In their quest to reclaim the governorship seat, leaders of the main opposition party organised a protest across the country.

The demonstration in Abuja was led by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and other chieftains of the party.

The protest, however, recorded a sad incident elsewhere in the nation’s capital as two trucks conveying party supporters collided at a junction, although it could not be ascertained if there were casualties.

Leaders of the PDP also called on the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union to prevail on the Supreme Court to reverse its judgement on the Imo State governorship election.