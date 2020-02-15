Ogun Set To Rebuild Ijebu-Ode To Epe Road

The Ogun State Government on Friday said it has approved the reconstruction of the 14km Ijebu-Ode/Epe road to facilitate trade and movement of people within the state.

The reconstruction is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, according to the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Abiodun made this known while inducting chairmen of the state’s 20 local government areas, their deputies and secretaries.

The induction was held at the Governor’s Executive Chamber in the state capital, Abeokuta and was designed to acquaint the local officials with the Governor’s vision for the State.

Abiodun charged the local government officials to key into the vision of his administration, provide effective leadership and service delivery at the grassroots.