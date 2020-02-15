Seven Killed, 10 Injured In Ogun Highway Crash

At least seven people have been killed in an accident involving a truck and two other vehicles at the Old Toll Gate end of the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed this on Saturday in a statement by its Ogun State Command Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe.

According to the statement, 10 people were also injured in the accident which occurred at about 11:35am in the Ota axis of the state.

In the process of protesting against the incident, an irate mob was said to have set the truck which was carrying bags of cement ablaze.

While FRSC officials were at the scene along with firefighters to extinguish the inferno for a faster rescue operation, Okpe said other security and emergency agencies were contacted to assist in curtailing the situation.

She revealed that a total of 17 people were involved in the accident suspected to have occurred as a result of speeding and brake failure.

The Public Education Officer added that two children were among those killed but none was injured.

She noted that the injured victims have been taken to the General Hospital in Ota while the bodies of the dead were deposited at a morgue in the state.

Reacting to the incident, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Clement Oladele, sympathised with the families of the victims.

He, however, decried that the area where the accident occurred was a black spot notorious for frequent crashes which have claimed over 40 lives in the last five years.

Oladele called on motorists, especially articulated vehicles to drive cautiously whenever they were using that section of the corridor.

He also advised passers-by to desist from turning into mobs and resorting to self-help and destroying public properties or vehicles involved in accidents.