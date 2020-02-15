Yobe Turns To Tricycles In Fight Against Maternal Deaths

Yobe State has procured 28 customised tricycle ambulances in order to ease the transportation of pregnant women in labour and other emergencies in hard-to-reach areas in the state.

Yobe state has one of the highest rates of maternal deaths in Nigeria.

On Friday, the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, declared the training of the ambulance’s drivers open.

The training is being conducted in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Represented by the State’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lawan Gana, the Governor handed over the tricycle keys to the drivers and charged them to handle the improvised ambulances with care to reduce maternal deaths in the state.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Yobe State, Ezekiel Sonallah, believes the training will help the drivers take precautionary measures in transporting pregnant women, and during other emergencies.