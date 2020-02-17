Amaechi Calls For Regulation Of Nigeria’s Social Media Space

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called for the regulation of Nigeria’s social media space in order to curb the spread of fake news.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday, Mr Amaechi explained that the rumoured attack on him at the Rigasa train station in Kaduna, only shows that there are people who deliberately want to bring down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This so-called social media, the earlier they start regulating it, the better.

“We either start regulating this or there are people who deliberately want to bring down the government, and I don’t know what they want to achieve by that, is it that the government can’t protect its own minister?” he asked.

Mr Amaechi explained that there was no incident of shooting or kidnapping of him or anyone at the train station.

“Most of these stories we hear are not true, they had earlier on said there was an attack on passengers on the same Rigasa, I had to tell NRC to make a rejoinder because there was none.”