Supreme Court Verdict: Police Ban Protests, Rallies In Imo

The Imo State Police command has announced that a ban has been placed on protests and rallies in the state.

According to the police, the ban was necessary following the plan by some hoodlums to hide under the guise of protests and rallies to cause mayhem.

“It has come to the notice of the Imo State Police Command that some hoodlums are planning to hide under the protests/rallies as witnessed in the last few weeks to cause mayhem in the state.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Customs Boss, Dikko

“In view of the above, therefore, the command wishes to inform the general public that all protests/rallies of any kind are hereby banned forthwith especially as affects the Supreme Court ruling of 14th January 2020,” the statement, which is signed by the police spokesperson for the Commissioner of Police, Ikeokwu Orlando read.

It added that since the Supreme Court has acknowledged an application for the review of the judgment and as such fixed a date for the review, it is therefore pertinent that both parties should remain calm pending the outcome of the review.

“Furthermore, the command wishes to commend all the groups for the peaceful manner they conducted their protests in the past few weeks, but wish to advise all the groups to stop any further protests/rallies, either in support or against the said supreme court judgment.

“This is to ensure that such protest is not hijacked and used to cause chaos, anarchy or breach of the Public Peace,” Orlando added in the statement.

Residents of the state are therefore advised to go about their lawful business as the police are still in the business of protecting the lives and properties of all.