Beyond Football, Other Sports Can Bring Glory To Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says his ministry is working towards developing other sports in Nigeria.

He said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s sports programme, Sports Tonight on Tuesday.

When asked if he was going to be another ‘football minister’, he reassured Nigerians that the focus would not only be on football just as has been “demonstrated in the last six months”… we are not just all about football”.

Dare further explained that Nigeria’s sports development is anchored not just on one sport but on multiple sports.

According to him, Nigeria is a country abounding with talents and “that’s why we have made grassroots sports development, talent hunt one of our core areas. So, we’re not just about football”.

“Football is king, I know, but we have also realised that we have talents in boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, gymnastics and recently we realized that we also have talents in canoeing.

“We’re looking at 28 different sports,” the minister assured, adding that if properly developed, other sports are also capable of bringing glory to Nigeria.