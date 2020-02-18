Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of New EFCC Detectives In Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday attended the Passing Out Parade ceremony of the Detective Inspector Course of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state.

The passing out parade highlights months of intensive military training and grooming of the cadets, in preparation for a challenging and exciting career as EFCC operatives.

According to the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, the collaboration with the NDA in training the detectives is to ensure that its officers will not be intimidated or defeated in the fight against corruption.

See photos of the ceremony below: