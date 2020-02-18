Four Killed, 34 Injured In Niger Tanker Explosion

Four persons have been confirmed killed and 34 others injured following a tanker explosion at Kutigi town in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Joel Dagwa, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to him, the explosion happened after a tanker carrying substance suspected to be diesel, collided with a container loaded with bags of maize which was also carrying about 200 people, as well as another trailer loaded with bags of maize and other farm produce.

Dagwa also stated that a story-building and several other shops by the roadside were gutted by the fire.

He, however, noted that all those who sustained injuries are now receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Kutigi.

“The trucks were from the North heading towards Lagos, while the tanker was from Lagos heading towards the North,” he said.