Nigerian Freed Of Drug Trafficking Charges In Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian has been discharged by a court in Saudi Arabia after charges of drug trafficking levelled against him were dismissed.

Ibrahim Ibrahim, a native of Zamfara state was arrested in Jedda in 2017 after authorities discovered illegal drugs in his bag allegedly trafficked to the kingdom.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, a delegation from NIDCOM and Zamfara state Government arrived in Jeddah for the trial slated for 18th February 2020 with documentary evidence showing that Ibrahim was set up by some people who have been arrested and confessed to committing the act.

READ ALSO: Reps Condemn Diversion Of Flights To Other African Countries

The documentary evidence included; “a written statement by NDLEA stating that they have arrested and charged three persons who planned the drugs on the defendant and a certified copy of the two counts sheet from the Federal High Court Kano.

The commission stated that the documents were provided to the Saudi Court, after which they ruled in favour of Ibrahim and discharged him.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, welcomed the news and thanked the delegates sent to Saudi Arabia.

“Great news from Saudi, Ibrahim Ibrahim locked up for 3 years for an offence he didn’t commit, has been released, Head of legal,@nidcom_gov, Barr Bello, two reps from Zamfara, travelled to Saudi, along with our mission and AGs office, made this happen.

BREAKING NEWS

A NIGERIAN, IBRAHIM IBRAHIM FREED IN SAUDI ARABIA OF DRUG TRAFFICKING AFTER 3 YEARS.

A delegation from Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and Zamfara State Govt arrived in Jeddah with documentary evidence provided by NIDCOM for the trial slated for 18/02/2020#Thread pic.twitter.com/6BdLgN53eh — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) February 18, 2020