Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Chibok Village, Burn Houses

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Kwarangilim village in Borno State.

The assailants were said to have invaded the village in Chibok Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

According to local sources, the invaders struck in the evening, announcing their arrival with gunshots.

They also set houses ablaze while villagers were forced to escape to nearby bushes as the attack lasted for hours.

Although it has yet to be ascertained why the attack was carried out, Channels Television gathered that part of the insurgents’ mission was to loot food items from the village.

It is also hard to determine if there are casualties from the attack.

Meanwhile, troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade and the 117 Battalion of the Nigerian Army deployed in Chibok have since arrived in Kwarangilim to restore calm.

The village is located about five kilometres to the Chibok Local Government headquarters.