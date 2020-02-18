VIDEO: ‘You Don’t Sack People Like That,’ SGF Reacts To Calls For Service Chiefs’ Removal

The Federal Government has explained why the service chiefs cannot be removed yet amid calls that they should be sacked.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, made the position of the government known to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja.

“You don’t sack people like that; there are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes … if need be,” he said.

According to Mustapha, Nigeria is in a difficult situation; hence synergy is needed within the intelligence community to address insecurity.

He spoke on the sidelines of the public presentation of a book entitled ‘CAN, Religion and Power in Nigeria’ held at the National Christian Centre in the nation’s capital.

The book was authored by a former general secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Samuel Salifu.

