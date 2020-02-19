63 Placed Under Surveillance In Lagos Over Lassa Fever

The Lagos State government has placed 63 people under surveillance over fears that they may have been infected by a Lassa Fever patient.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbamwo.

This comes a day after the state recorded its first case of the virus, making the patient to be isolated, receiving treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“We have one case of Lassa in Lagos, the patient is in isolation and receiving adequate care, 63 people that may have been in contact with the patient and who may have been infected by process of being in contact with him have been identified and are being monitored.

“If they develop any of the symptoms, we will pick them up early, test and isolate them so that we break the circle of transmission,” he said.

READ ALSO: Are You Midwives Of Good Things For Nigeria? Lumumba Asks NASS

Speaking further the Commissioner noted that a male student from Ebonyi State came to the Nigeria Law School in the state and presented himself at the clinic of the School when he fell ill.

Abayomi said the victim was transferred to the Nigerian Air Force Clinic, Onikan when he failed to respond to treatment before being moved to LUTH.

“His destination was the Lagos Law School where he was quickly attended to at the clinic but was not getting well after being treated for malaria,” he said.

“He was then referred to the Nigerian Air Force Clinic, Onikan, where he was managed further and was referred to LUTH when there was no improvement.

“The test was confirmed as positive on February 17, 2020, and he was immediately transferred to the isolation containment facility in LUTH.”