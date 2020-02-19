Are You Midwives Of Good Things For Nigeria? Lumumba Asks NASS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Kenyan professor of law, Patrick Lumumba, has called on Nigerian lawmakers to work for the betterment of the people.

Lumumba, former Director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during the launch of the House of Representatives’ Green Chamber’s publication.

He reminded the lawmakers that they are the “successors of Nigeria’s great leaders,” asking them to reflect on what they have done for the country.

The former Director told the House of Representatives that “you must ask yourself, now that you have been given the honour and privilege of serving Nigeria, are you, honourable members or horrible members?”

According to him, the services they render to the people while they are lawmakers would determine if they are honourable members, adding that “we want to see honourable members, not horrible members.”

This is as he called on members of the lower chamber, now that Nigerians have given them the chance, to reflect on whether they are “the midwives of the good things for Nigeria or are you midwives that kill the children of the creator.”

Also, he said that Nigeria should be at par with several advanced nations.