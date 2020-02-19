Advertisement

Four-Goal Atalanta Near Champions League Quarter-Final After Victory Against Valencia

Updated February 19, 2020
Atalanta's Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini (L) and teammates acknowledge the public at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match Atalanta Bergamo vs Valencia on February 19, 2020 at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

 

Atalanta defeated Valencia 4-1 on Wednesday to take a giant step closer to reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

Hans Hateboer scored twice after 16 and 62 minutes, sandwiching further goals from Josep Ilicic (42) and Remo Freuler (57).

Denis Cheryshev pulled one back for Valencia in the first leg of the last 16 tie at the San Siro, the same stadium where the Spanish side lost the 2001 Champions League final.

