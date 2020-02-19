Olamide’s YBNL Signs Joint-Venture Deal With Empire Distribution

Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji has signed a joint-venture deal with American music distribution and record label Empire Distribution.

The legendary Nigerian rapper popularly called Olamide announced his label’s new feat via a brief statement on Twitter.

Exited about the news, Olamide wrote “Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act I sign next ready to shake the world.”

He also thanked his fans for their patience, “Big thanks to the fans for holding on for so long and believing.. Switching it up n f***ing the world up is the motive. So make nobody fear when gobe start…”

Olamide also hinted that he and Fireboy DML each have an album coming on the way:

“Time to get to work and serve you guys new Baddo album and new Fireboy album 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 who’s ready ? #YBNLEMPIRE,” the rapper said.

Similarly, Empire released a statement via its Twitter page.

After first acknowledging that “Nigeria going global” the music distribution and record label stated that it is excited to continue its journey with Olamide and the YBNL family.”