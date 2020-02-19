Please Bring Back My Son, Mother Of Man Who Allegedly Jumped Into Lagoon Begs

Mother of Toju Davies Daibo, the young man who was reported to have jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge last Saturday, February 15, 2020, has asked the authorities to help bring back her son.

Mr Toju Davies Daibo, allegedly jumped into the lagoon from the bridge inward Adeniji Adele, after alighting from an Uber, complaining of stomach issues.

Mrs Daibo told Channels Television in an exclusive interview that it has been five days since the story broke and she is appealing to the government to help find her son.

READ ALSO: Identity Of Youth Who Jumped From 3rd Mainland Bridge Confirmed

According to her, Toju has no history of depression or drug use; he had just finished studying quantity survey from the University of Lagos and was looking forward to his NYSC and then his master’s degree studies in Canada.

She appealed to the government to find her son and provide answers as to what happened to him.

The Daibos also called for any information from security agencies so they can have some closure on the incident.