APC Files Suit Asking Supreme Court To Reverse Judgment Sacking Lyon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approached the Supreme Court with an application urging the court to reverse its decision on the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

In an application filed on Thursday by its team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the party sought a review of the judgement which disqualified its candidate in the election, Mr David Lyon.

It also asked the apex court to set aside the “wrong” interpretation given to its judgment of February 13, 2020, and the subsequent execution by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party contended that the Supreme Court, in its judgment, misinterpreted the November 12, 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which the apex court affirmed.

It argued that the Supreme Court acted without jurisdiction and denied it the party a fair hearing when it proceeded to disqualify its governorship candidate.

The APC noted that this came even as the Federal High Court, in the judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo which the apex court affirmed, refused the plaintiffs’ prayer to disqualify Lyon.

It also faulted the interpretation given to the Supreme Court judgment by the electoral umpire in deciding to issue certificates of return to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

The party added that it was wrong for the Supreme Court to have voided its candidates’ participation in the election, when the judgment by the Federal High Court which disqualified its deputy governorship candidate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, was stayed as at when the election was conducted.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the application.