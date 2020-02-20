At Least Nine Killed In Germany Shisha Bars Shootings

At least nine people were killed in two shootings late on Wednesday near the German city of Frankfurt, with an unknown number of attackers still at large, police said.

The shootings targeted shisha bars in Hanau, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Frankfurt, according to local media, and police launched a huge manhunt in the town of around 90,000 people.

The first attack occurred at a bar in the centre of the city around 10:00 pm (2100 GMT), police and reports said. Witnesses reported hearing a dozen shots, local media said.

The attacker, or attackers, then fled the scene by car, according to police. There was then a second shooting.

According to local media reports, three people were killed in front of the first bar and five in front of the second.

Germany has been targeted in recent years by several extremist attacks, one of which killed 12 people in the heart of Berlin in December 2016.

AFP