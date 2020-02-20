British High Commissioner To Nigeria Laing Meets Sanusi, Explores Kano’s Rich Culture

From a Kilishi stall at the airport; to receiving crafted calabash for drinking Fura or Kunu; Shantu for making soft rhythmical music and admiring Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II incredible library, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing had a memorable visit to Kano State.

In a series of pictures shared on her verified Twitter handle @CatrionaLaing1, she told us how she explored the rich culture of the state.

“I have enjoyed my taster of the rich culture in Kano,” she said in one of the posts.

After the touch down at Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo airport, she was given a warm welcome by Kano State top government officials led by the governor, Umar Ganduje.

She commended the governor on his human development projects.

She also commended that UK team in Nigeria for doing a great job supporting Governor Ganduje in delivering for the people of Kano. “Our programmes are in education, health, economic development, and governance,” she said.

A major highlight of Laing’s visit to Kano was her meeting with Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II at his palace where they made a wide-ranging discussion on Islamic family law and women’s rights.

Apart from the luxury and beauty of the palace, Laing was wowed by the number of books in the Emir’s library.

“Admiring the incredible library of His Highness, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II at his Palace. He has acquired an incredible collection of books on Islamic Law, Economics and African History Has he really read them all? There are many more upstairs!” she posted alongside a picture of her posing beside a shelf inside the massive library.

In her visit to a school, Laing was fascinated to observe a lesson of children from Sheikh Sani Hassan Kafinga Islamiyya Primary School in Kano.

The school, she said, is pioneering integration of Qur’anic learning with traditional curriculum.

Exploring the trade and investment opportunities in Kano, Laing met business tycoon, Tajudeen Dantata, the Managing Director of Dantata Group and his team to discuss investment opportunities in Kano.

She was quick to add that Kano has tremendous opportunities for trade and investment for British companies.

The people of Kano did not make Laing leave the city empty-handed as they showered her with souvenirs including Calabash, Kwarya, Faifai, Ludayi for drinking Fura or Kunu and Shantu for making soft rhythmical music, among others.

Before bidding farewell to the ancient city, the British High Commissioner made a stop at a Kilishi stall at the airport.

“My husband loves Kilishi and I’m learning to love it!,” she said as she displayed a pack of Kilishi she bought.

She finally described her trip as “such an enjoyable and inspiring trip,” and promises to visit again for the Durbar festival.

Laing’s visit to Kano is an official visit which is her first since her assumption to office.