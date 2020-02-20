VIDEO: Buhari Will Not Resign Over Security Challenges – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari will not resign over the security challenges in the country.

He stated this while addressing a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“To those asking Mr President to resign, I wish to say this very clearly; Mr President will not resign.

“He has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure on May 29, 2023,” Mohammed told reporters.

According to him, the nation is currently going through security challenges, but the government is already making efforts to tackle the problems.

The minister stressed that President Buhari’s mandate won’t expire until 2023, and the President has every intention to see out his contract with Nigerians.

He, however, warned political and religious leaders in the country against making comments capable of causing division among the people.

Mohammed advised them to join the government in finding solutions to the security challenges and other problems in the country.

He also stated that the Federal Government would not go back on its plan to regulate social media.

“The country is facing security challenges and the challenges are being tackled headlong. Those calling for the resignation of the President, I want to advise all commentators, especially political and religious leaders to be very careful not to aggravate the situation with incendiary comments,” the minister said.

He added, “The kind of comments that have been attributed to some leaders recently, especially religious leaders are incendiary and reckless.

“Leaders should be part of the solution to problems rather than aggravating situations.”