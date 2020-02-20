Stone Has ‘Very Good Chance Of Exoneration’ – Trump

President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes his former associate Roger Stone has a “very good chance” of being cleared following his sentencing to more than three years in prison.

“Roger has a very good chance of exoneration in my opinion,” Trump said.

Trump said he believed the jury in the Stone case was “tainted” but indicated he would not issue a pardon right away

“I’m going to let this process play out,” he said. “At some point, I’ll make a determination…. We’re waiting.”

AFP