Super Eagles Retain Spot On FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles have retained their 31st position in the latest FIFA ranking.

According to the index released on Thursday by the football governing body, Nigeria are third in Africa behind the Teranga Lions of Senegal and Tunisia.

The West and North African countries are 20th and 27th respectively on the world stage.

Algeria and Morocco who also sit 35 and 43, trail the Eagles as fourth and fifth to complete Africa’s first five teams.

Meanwhile, Belgium maintained their position as the best globally while World Cup winners France and Brazil are second and third.

England are in the fourth position just as Uruguay sit fifth.

Nigeria will face Sierra Leone at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Delta State on March 23.

Both teams are meeting in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match with the return leg to be played in Sierra Leone the following week.