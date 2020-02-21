Attempt By Rivers Govt To Malign Oshiomhole Is An Assault On His Reputation – Ebegbulem

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says he has read a statement by the Rivers State government that he and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, “sponsored thugs” to attack the residence of former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili.

In a statement by Simon Ebegbulem the Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, the spokesman noted that the reckless defamation of the character of Oshiomhole is unbecoming of a state government that is supposed to operate under the rule of law including fairness and justice to all.

Mr Simon Ebegbulem stressed that the statement is an egregious assault on the reputation that has taken Oshiomhole a lifetime to build.

“For clarity, Oshiomhole was not in any way involved in the action that took place at the residence of Dr. Odili, a gentleman for whom Oshiomhole has tremendous respect as a friend of many years despite political differences.

“As a matter of principle, Oshiomhole condemns any harassment Hon. Justice Mary Odili had suffered for a judgment she gave within her powers aa a judicial officer. Oshiomhole as a one-time beneficiary of judicial redress of injustice always holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and the obedience of court orders,” Ebegbulem stated.

The APC National Chairman’s spokesperson further stated that dissatisfied as a party, the APC under Oshiomhole’s leadership has returned to the Supreme Court seeking the review of the judgment, adding that this is the democratic culture to which Oshiomhole subscribes.

“It would be expected that it is the police that should give an account of what happened at the residence of Dr. Odili based on investigation and not the Rivers State government in Port Harcourt.

“The unsubstantiated allegation by the Rivers State government is, therefore, an insult on the APC National Chairman. It is an indecent thing for a state government to do in the circumstance.

“We hereby call on the Rivers State Government to toe the path of decency and withdraw the defamatory statement with due apologies,” the statement read in part.