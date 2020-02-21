EFCC Arrests Kano Commissioner For Alleged N76m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested a serving commissioner in Kano State over allegations of fraud.

Mr Mukhtar Ishaq, a commissioner in the Ministry of Special Duties, was arrested by operatives of the EFCC Kano Zonal Office, the anti-graft agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Ishaq was picked up on Thursday for allegedly diverting monies meant for Kano Municipal Local Government while he was Chairman of the said local government.

“Mukhtar’s trouble followed a petition which states that while he was Chairman, Kano Municipal, he allegedly diverted N76,000,000 only which was meant for projects, development and empowerment of the people,” the statement said.

The petitioner also alleged that the suspect ordered the deduction of N30,000 from the account of each council member without justification.

However, the state government has yet to react to the arrest of the commissioner.