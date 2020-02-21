Food Import: Those Who Went Into Farming Have No Regrets – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for more investment in the agricultural sector of the country.

Receiving members of the Council for New Nigeria Initiative (CNNI) in Abuja on Friday, he gave an assurance that his administration would make faster strides through it as a nation.

“Those who went into farming have no regrets, and we now save millions of dollars that would have been expended on food importation,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He noted that the country has a vast population and landmass, insisting that agriculture was the way to go.

President Buhari said his administration bumped into it by experience and common sense when they came into power in 2015.

“We encouraged people to go back to the land and God has been kind to us, giving us three to four good rainy seasons in succession,” he said.

The President added, “We are almost self-sufficient in food production and that was why I told the Governor of the Central Bank that not even one cent should be given for food importation.

“We have got more people back to the land, employment is being generated, and we will do more of it.”

The President commended members of CNNI led by Senator Abu Ibrahim, which is the successor to the National Committee for Buhari Support Groups, for volunteering to do “an unpopular job.”

On his part, Senator Ibrahim informed the President that CNNI has the vision of a new Nigeria, where the leaders and the led would be united in their commitment to advancing the cause of the nation.

He added that the citizens’ sense of patriotism and pride were utmost, revealing that CNNI has articulated a detailed action plan for 2019-2023

According to the senator, the objectives of the group include serving as a platform for promoting the ideals of nationhood and responsible citizenship, as well as stimulate and re-orientate the citizenry to become active participants in the nation-building process.

CNNI also has a mandate to serve as a vehicle that would alert the government of economic, political and social initiatives which would benefit the citizenry; as well as mobilise support to fight corruption, secure the country, develop infrastructure and bequeath a legacy of positive socio-political change.