It’s Just A Matter Of Days To End Boko Haram Menace, Says Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, believes troops will soon end the menace of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

He stated this in a letter to troops deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Command and addressed to the Theatre Commander, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi.

“I am more confident now than ever before with your current robust posture that you will end the BHT/ISWAP menace in no distant time,” the army chief was quoted as saying in a statement on Friday by the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa.

He also urged the troops never to allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action anywhere as they continue to discharge their legitimate duties.

Buratai congratulated the theatre commander, sector commanders, super camps commanders, commanding officers, as well as the officers and soldiers serving in Operation Lafiya Dole for their gallantry.

He thanked them for their renewed efforts which he said manifested in the successes recorded and brought more confidence and hope in the troops by Nigerians.

The army chief stated that he had foreseen that with the renewed zeal, it was just a matter of days to end the menace of Boko Haram terrorists and contain their criminality.

He stated that his confidence in total victory has further been rekindled by the dogged determination of the troops on the ground and reminded them that they would achieve the goal without any foreign troops around.

Buratai further showered encomiums on the troops and their commanders for the display of courage, gallantry and patriotism in the course of operation.

According to him, this led to the decimation of the leadership and ranks of the criminal Boko Haram terrorists and their affiliate ISWAP in various parts of the theatre.

The army boss said he has never been so happy and proud of the troops in their concerted efforts of ending the menace of the insurgents.

He, therefore, urged them to continue to dominate the theatre and maintain a high standard of professionalism.

Buratai assured the troops of his continued support, adding that the government would continue to provide the needed support for them to enable them do more.