Panic As Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Community

Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Garkida community in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Local sources told Channels Television that Garkida community came under attack by the insurgents on Friday.

According to them, the assailants fired sporadic gunshots and engaged in an exchange of fire with security operatives and local vigilante officials on the ground.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, Suleiman Nguroje, has confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He disclosed that policemen and other security personnel have been drafted to Gombi town and its environs, to prevent the insurgents from gaining access to the town.

The command’s spokesman, however, could not give details of the attack while the time the insurgents carried out the attack has yet to be ascertained.

Boko Haram insurgents have attacked communities in the northern area of Adamawa in search of food items, such as the recent attack in Michika Local Government Area in January.