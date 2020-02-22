One Killed, Four Injured As Angry Mobs Burn Police Vehicle In Jigawa

One person is reported to have been killed while four others injured after angry mobs burnt a police vehicle in Malam Madori local Government of Jigawa state.

A police patrol vehicle knocked down a schoolgirl during a hot chase of a commercial vehicle that refused to stop at a checkpoint on Friday.

The police public relations officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed to Channels Television in a telephone interview, said the incident began when two police officers in a patrol vehicle on a hot chase of a suspected vehicle knocked down a schoolgirl who is said to be on her way home after school hours.

He added that an angry mob reacted, which led to the four passengers travelling in the suspected vehicle being injured and they went ahead to burn both the patrol vehicle and the suspected car.

SP Jinjiri stated that the two officers have been arrested and are detained for investigation, while the four others that were injured are receiving treatment at the Hadejia general hospital.

However, an eyewitness who spoke to Channels Television in a phone interview said two schoolgirls were knocked down by the police patrol vehicle after a commercial driver refuses to stop at a police checkpoint.

He added that angry residents in reaction now attacked the police officers and burnt their vehicles.