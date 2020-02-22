Advertisement

Oscar-Winning Actress Lupita Visits Lagos For Adichie’s ‘Americanah’

Channels Television  
Updated February 22, 2020
Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Chimamanda Adichie greet guests at an event in Lagos on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Lupita Nyong’o (L) and Chimamanda Adichie greet guests at an event in Lagos on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

 

Oscar-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o on Saturday was hosted by novelist Chimamanda Adichie in Lagos.

Nyong’o, famous for her roles in critically-acclaimed movies such as 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther, is in Nigeria to promote her screen-adaptation of Adichie’s novel, Americanah.

American subscription video-on-demand streaming service, HBO Max, gave a straight-to-series order for the Americanah project in 2019.

Nyong’o is set to star and also act as Executive Producer of the show.

Nyong’o’s Black Panther co-star, Danai Gurira, wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner on the 10-episode limited series.

 

 



More on Entertainment

Olamide’s YBNL Signs Joint-Venture Deal With Empire Distribution

Ne-Yo Confirms Split-Up, Divorce With Wife

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, ‘Queen of Katwe’ Actor, Dies At 15

Vibez: Burna Boy Controversy, Davido Goes Platinum, And Oscars Fashionistas

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement