Oscar-Winning Actress Lupita Visits Lagos For Adichie’s ‘Americanah’

Oscar-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o on Saturday was hosted by novelist Chimamanda Adichie in Lagos.

Nyong’o, famous for her roles in critically-acclaimed movies such as 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther, is in Nigeria to promote her screen-adaptation of Adichie’s novel, Americanah.

American subscription video-on-demand streaming service, HBO Max, gave a straight-to-series order for the Americanah project in 2019.

Nyong’o is set to star and also act as Executive Producer of the show.

Nyong’o’s Black Panther co-star, Danai Gurira, wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner on the 10-episode limited series.