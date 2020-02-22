Troops Kill 13 Bandits, Arrest Eight In Zamfara, Two Other States

Troops have killed 13 bandits and arrested eight others in Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States.

The Acting Force Information Officer of Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD), Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the feat was recorded during clearance operations, ambushes and fighting patrols in several locations across the theatre of operation between February 10 and 20.

Areas where the operations were carried out in Zamfara include Tungar Mata, Tuduki, Kawaye and Mararaban Kawaye villages in Anka Local Government Area.

Others are Moriki town in Shinkafi Local Government Area, as well as Belhi, Ruwar Kura, Kyaram, Gallai and Shirkai villages of Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

The operations were also carried out in Tsauwa, Dankar and Yan Gayya villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, as well as Gallai, Shirkai and ‘Yarkuka villages in Kebbi State.

According to Oni-Orisan, the operations led to the interception of a large ammunition cache of 4,630 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition around Moriki town in Shinkafi.

The troops recovered some items such as seven AK-47 rifles, eight loaded magazines, 22 motorcycles, two Dane guns, four mobile phones, and 30 jerrycans of petrol.

The army captain revealed that the troops also intercepted suspected drug counterfeiters and drug dealers with 350 cartons of fake ‘PECOL’ drugs and a sizeable consignment of suspected Indian Hemp in Zurmi and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State respectively.

“The fake ‘PECOL’ drugs which were being smuggled from the Niger Republic through Jibia, were carefully concealed behind bags of fresh pepper in a J5 bus with registration number RMY 156 XA Katsina to avoid any suspicion.

“However, careful scrutiny of the vehicle by the troops led to the discovery of the fake drugs,” the statement said.