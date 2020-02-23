Katsina Government Shuts Down Traditional Healing Home

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has directed that a traditional healing center in Tashar Wali area of Dutsi Local Government Council of the state, be shut down.

The governor gave the directive after an unscheduled stop-over at the center on his way back from Daura LGA.

There, Governor Masari directed the state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy Affairs, Ya’u Gwojo-Gwojo to immediately summon the Head of Administration including the District Head of the affected LGA to ascertain the claims by the traditional healer, Sada Salihu that the local authorities were aware of his operations at the healing home.

The Governor after taking time to go round the home which was not properly and hygienically kept, was stunned at the stench from some of the rooms.

In an interaction with the Governor, the healer insisted that the odour coming out from the room was a concoction made from writings within the Holy Qur’an.

According to the healer, the potion was used to wash bodies to heal infirmities, while sometimes customers, mostly women are asked to drink for healing purposes.

The governor however observed that the people visiting the home could end up being inflicted with various ailments as not even a pit latrine existed within the premises of the healing home.