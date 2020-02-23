Advertisement

Turkey To Shut Iran Border Over Coronavirus

Updated February 23, 2020
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in Ankara, on February 12, 2020. Adem ALTAN / AFP

 

 

Turkey on Sunday announced it would “temporarily” close its border with neighboring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections there.

“We have decided to shut the land border temporarily after an increase in the number of cases in our neighbor Iran,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.

The land and railway borders will be closed from 1700 (1400 GMT) on Sunday, the minister said.

He said air traffic from Iran into Turkey would also be halted from 2000 (1700 GMT) on Sunday but departures to Iran could continue.

Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China.

Koca said Turkey was “alarmed” by the growing number of cases and forced to take the measures after speaking with the Iranian authorities.

AFP



