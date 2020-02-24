Buhari Sets Up Committee To Coordinate Humanitarian Actions

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee all humanitarian actions in the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement on Monday.

According to Adesina, the committee will, among others, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions and advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors.

The committee is also mandated to settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

Its other functions include to propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, as well as promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.

The NHCC would be chaired by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, as well as co-chaired by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

Other members are Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, as well as the Ministers of Defence, Interior, Justice, and the Minister of State Budget and Planning.

The committee also has as members the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector General of Police, and Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, and United Nations Resident Coordinator, among others, are also listed as members.

Adesina said the NHCC would be inaugurated by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in due course.