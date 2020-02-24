FG To Refund Monies Spent On Federal Projects By Rivers Government

The Federal Government has assured the Government and people of Rivers State that it will refund monies expended on Federal Projects in the state.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led the Federal Executive Council Verification Team on a tour of listed projects in the state on Monday.

Addressing journalists after embarking on the verification of Federal Road Projects executed by the Rivers State Government on behalf of the Federal Government, Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said that the Buhari Administration will always abide by set rules.

He said: “The Federal Government has always cooperated with the people of Rivers State. Rivers State is the strongest economic base of the country and anything that the Government will do for the Government and people of Rivers State, the Federal Government will respond accordingly

“The President is a stickler for the rules. We have addressed this everywhere, except for five states, that we are now verifying. No state has had an issue. “

The Minister said that the Rivers State Government over the years did splendid work in the construction of key projects in the state.

“Terrific work has been done by the Government and people of Rivers State on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The Governor has taken us on an extensive review of more than the six projects that we came to inspect,” he said.

He expressed happiness with the tour of Federal Road Projects executed by the Rivers State Government.

He said: “I am glad we took time out to go and see all of them and verify them physically. We are really sure that the State Government has done what is right. “

In an interview with journalists after the Joint Verification Exercise, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said he is confident that the Federal Government will effect a refund.

He said: “The Minister has come with his team and I believe they will refund us the funds expended on the road.

“We have made submissions for refund, but we are yet to receive any refund from the Federal Government. I believe this last verification will come to fruition. I have confidence that they will refund us the money expended on Federal Projects.”

Governor Wike said if the Federal Government fails to effect the refund as promised, the Rivers State Government will raise an alarm.

“If they don’t refund, we will raise alarm and tell the world to help us ask we are being denied the refund.

“Now we are talking of governance and we need these funds to do more projects for our people. He has given us the assurance that the Federal Government will effect a refund this time around”, he said.

The tour commenced at the over 41.26 kilometre dualisation of the Airport-Isiokpo-Elele/Omerelu road, the reconstruction of Ikwerre road from Education to Agip flyover junction, construction of flyover at Agip-Rumueme-Abacha roundabout and the construction of a flyover on East-west road at Obiri-Ikwerre with rotary turning and service lanes.

the verification team also visited the construction of Eleme junction flyover and interchange and the construction of Ada George road phase one and two.

Governor Wike also led the team on inspection of Flyover Bridges under construction by the Rivers State Government.